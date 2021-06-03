NY COVID latest: Thursday, June 3, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Gov. Cuomo shares NY COVID latest

Daily Indicators

NY positivity rate: 0.44% Tests reported: 128,002 Tests positive: 565

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 970

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 10

Vaccinations: Total doses: 19,226,670 %age of New Yorkers 18+ with at least one dose: 65.7% %age of NYers fully vaccinated: 57.6%



Mayor de Blasio gives NYC COVID-19 update

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses administered: 8,373,820

Vaccines are crushing COVID New COVID cases down 95% Positivity rate down 91% Hospitalization rate 86% decrease Hospitalizations 69% decrease

Mobile vaccinations Schools for people 12-17 Nightlife destinations: Bushwick, Astoria, Lower East Side, Bronx Night Market, Inwood



Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 63 (17% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 0.52

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 221

7-day rolling average: 0.81%

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID vaccine latest in New York

As of Wednesday, 65.5% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 57.3% have completed their vaccine series.

68,355 doses were administered over past 24 hours

19,149,539 doses administered to date

NYC to deploy mobile pop-up vaccine sites at schools for students

As New York City continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to open up vaccine sites at schools to get more young teens inoculated.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,086,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,745 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

