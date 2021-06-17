NY COVID latest: Thursday, June 17, 2021

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, that indoor dining can resume at 25 % capacity on Friday, Feb. 12, two days before the Valentine’s Day opening he had announced earlier, so restaurants can take advantage of the Valentine’s Day weekend. Indoor restaurant service in New York City has been prohibited since Dec. 14, 2020, when COVID-19 cases started surging. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY lifts most COVID restrictions after hitting 70% vaccination benchmark

It was the moment many New Yorkers had been waiting for: Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced the end of most COVID-19 restrictions “effective immediately” on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the state hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine shot in the arms of 70% of adult New Yorkers.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,093,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,891 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here