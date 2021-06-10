NY COVID latest: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Customers place their orders at socially distant stations at Katz’s Delicatessen, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Poll: Americans who refuse COVID vaccine likely won’t change mind

According to the poll published Tuesday by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51% who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?

Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation.

Pop-up vaccine sites at city libraries

The New York Public Library has teamed with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups. See the full list of locations and dates below.

Bronx: Bronx Library Center: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allerton Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Harlem Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seward Park Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Stapleton Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Dorp Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY lawmakers aim to increase penalties for fake COVID vaccine cards

Assembly lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a felony to forge or possess fake immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine cards.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,089,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,824 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here