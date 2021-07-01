NY COVID latest: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Lunch hour customers are seen in an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery’s flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that’s not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it’s not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S.

If City Winery tried doing such a thing at its places in Atlanta and Nashville, “we would have no business, because so many people are basically against it,” said CEO Michael Dorf.

Child tax credit opt-out: When is the deadline?

According to the IRS, some people may want to unenroll if they “expect the amount of tax you owe to be greater than your expected refund when you file your 2021 tax return.” Because the payments are being paid in advance, “every dollar you receive will reduce the amount of Child Tax Credit you will claim on your 2021 tax return.”

Is fear of needles keeping you from COVID vaccine?

An average healthy person will get at least 165 needle sticks over a lifetime, based on routine vaccinations and tests, according to Harvard Health. But could the fear of needles keep you from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has claimed more than 603,000 lives in the United States?

NYC expands at-home COVID vaccination program to all eligible residents

New York City residents ages 12 and older can now sign up for appointments to get vaccinated in the comfort of their home at no cost.

NY ends alcohol to-go and delivery

New York restaurants and bars will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol through takeout or delivery orders, the State Liquor Authority announced Wednesday.

New monument honoring essential workers to open in NYC on Labor Day

A new monument honoring essential workers will open in New York City. The new Circle of Heroes Monument to Essential Workers will open on Labor Day at Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan.

NY COVID State of Emergency ends

New York’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, issued more than 15 months ago when the virus first overwhelmed the state, came to an end in late June.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,097,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,972 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here