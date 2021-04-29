NY COVID latest: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Coronavirus

Sticker promoting COVID vaccine in New York

A sticker promoting the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. (Credit: Darren McQuade/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Walk-in shots begin at all NY mass vaccine sites

Beginning Thursday, all New York state-run mass vaccination sites will be open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis for all. The walk-in appointments are for first doses only, as second doses are scheduled automatically after getting the first shot.

All vaccine providers are also being encouraged to allow walk-in vaccinations for all eligible New Yorkers.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,024,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,910 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

