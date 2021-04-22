NY COVID latest: Thursday, April 22, 2021

A nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center on Long Island on March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

New Yorkers 60+ can get vaccine without appointment at some sites

New York residents aged 60 and older will no longer need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at certain mass vaccination sites beginning Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. See the full list of vaccine sites not requiring appointments for those over 59.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 1,997,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,629 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here