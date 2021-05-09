People wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 in New York City enjoy spring weather on April 28, 2021. (Credit: Darren McQuade/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site opens for NYC tourists

Tourists can now visit New York City and return home vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cash incentives could convince hesitant Americans to get vaccinated: Study

In a survey conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, more than 75,000 unvaccinated people were interviewed, and about one-third of them said a cash payment of as much as $100 would make them more likely to get the COVID-19 shot.

NYC still storing COVID victims in refrigerated trucks

New York City is still using refrigerated trucks to store bodies of COVID victims, more than a year after they were first set up as temporary morgues as deaths surged at at the height of the pandemic.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,054,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,244 fatalities, according to data from the state.

