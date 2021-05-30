Visitors outside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Two-thirds of NY adults have taken one vaccine dose: CDC

The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients.

NYC reports 1 COVID death

One death in Staten Island was the only COVID-related fatality reported with the five boroughs on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The state also reported its lowest daily positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY venues can return to 100% capacity

All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo. Read more here for the full details.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,083,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,677 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here