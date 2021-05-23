Visitors outside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Stimulus checks: What could a fourth round of payments look like?

Some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus relief, however, experts say it is possible that not everyone who was previously eligible for coronavirus aid will receive stimulus benefits.

New COVID-19 cases plummet across U.S.

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

Is it COVID or seasonal allergies?

We’re in the midst of a tricky season. Allergies that should be winding down are lingering. And while another threat, COVID-19, makes a slow exit, crossover symptoms are causing confusion this spring.

Will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

More than 60% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now, many are wondering if they’ll need to roll up their sleeves for a booster shot.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY stadiums, arenas fully vaccinated seating

For the first time since 2019, fans can sit side-by-side in Yankee Stadium as vaccinated seating sections open up Friday at full capacity with no social distancing between seats.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,077,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,582 fatalities, according to data from the state.

