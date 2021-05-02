People wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 in New York City enjoy spring weather on April 28, 2021. (Credit: Darren McQuade/PIX11)

City workers hold May Day rally as they return to work Monday

Crowds of New York City workers spent their last Saturday before they’re expected to return to the office demanding a work-from-home extension. Public workers across the five boroughs united Saturday outside City Hall because they say they’re scared to return to the office.

Mount Sinai doctor trying to help COVID sufferers in India

A new wave of COVID-19 has made India the worst hit country in the world. Hospitals are swamped, vaccines are running short, equipment is running out. One doctor at a hospital in the tri-state area is spearheading a move to gather equipment and supplies to fly in to India.

Going back to the office? You might gain some weight

Researchers have found that living or working in a cool environment for extended periods can lower core body temperature. That decreases metabolic rate – how fast we burn calories – and commonly causes weight gain.

COVID vaccine latest in New York

As of Saturday morning

Total doses administered – 15,549,389

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,863

Total doses administered over past seven days – 1,253,779

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.3%

Percent of New Yorkers fully vaccinated – 34.6%

Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizations deaths in NY

As of Saturday morning

Test results reported Friday – 232,942

Total positive – 3,725

One-day percent positive – 1.60%

Seven-day average percent positive – 1.89%

Patient hospitalization – 2,729

Number of COVID patients in ICU – 658

Number of ICU patients with intubation – 417

New COVID fatalities – 25

Total deaths – 42,018

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks to address the spread of COVID-19. TSA requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

NYC indoor capacity limits to expand

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City can expand its indoor dining capacity to 75% beginning May 7. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care businesses can also expand to 75% capacity the same day. New York City’s gyms and fitness centers will be able to expand to 50% capacity the week after, beginning May 15.

US to restrict travel from India over COVID

The United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,036,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,018 fatalities, according to data from the state.

