NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Pop-up vaccination clinics hope to make getting the shot easy

Organizers were thrilled by the number of people rolling up their sleeves and getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot at a pop-up vaccination site in Prospect Park on Saturday. Close to 100 Brooklyn residents got vaccinated. No appointment was needed and there were few complaints.

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix to drop mask mandate

Following the CDC’s relaxed guidance on wearing masks, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mandates to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Others like Walmart and Costco have dropped their requirements. Click here to see a full list of updated store policies.

NY not easing mask rules yet, despite CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, saying they can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and indoors in most settings.

However, New Yorkers should still plan to mask up for now. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s health officials will first review the recommendations.

NY children begin getting the Pfizer COVID vaccine

Thursday was the first day that children in New York 12 years old and up could get vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,067,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,440 fatalities, according to data from the state.

