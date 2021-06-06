Visitors outside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

COVID vaccine latest in New York

Total vaccine doses administered – 19,479,983

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,178

Total vaccine doses administered over past seven days – 483,366

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.8%

Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Test results reported – 117,999

Total positive – 549

One-day percent positive – 0.47%

Seven-day average percent positive – 0.52%

COVID patient hospitalization – 816

Patients in ICU – 208

Patients in ICU with intubation – 112

New COVID fatalities – 13

Total deaths – 42,789

Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci to visit NYC

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Harlem Sunday afternoon.

NY lawmakers aim to increase penalties for fake COVID vaccine cards

Assembly lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a felony to forge or possess fake immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Belmont Stakes draws thousands to Triple Crown finale

Thousands of horse racing fans headed to Belmont Park on Long Island Saturday for the annual Belmont Stakes. About 11,000 spectators were expected to fill the stands this year after last year’s races ran without any fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,088,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,789 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here