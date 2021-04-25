People rest in the observation area after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations under the iconic blue whale at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

With OK from experts, NY and NJ resume use of J&J vaccine

With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,011,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,757 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here