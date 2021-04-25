NY COVID latest: Sunday, April 25, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus vaccine new york city

People rest in the observation area after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations under the iconic blue whale at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

With OK from experts, NY and NJ resume use of J&J vaccine

With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,011,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,757 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter