NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Nassau County hits lowest COVID-19 rate since last summer: Curran

Nassau County has hit COVID-19 positivity rates not seen since last summer, according to County Executive Laura Curran. The county’s positivity rate was 2.5% on Saturday. Hospitalizations were also down at a level not seen since Dec. 6.

Can you travel with kids if you’re fully vaccinated?

With summer travel plans heating up as the country continues to see vaccination numbers rise, many are eager to hit the road. But what do you do if you’re fully vaccinated and your children are not?

COVID vaccine in NYC: Walk-in locations in each borough

New Yorkers who are 50 and older can walk into city-run vaccine sites and get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment beginning Saturday.

COVID death toll tops staggering 3 million worldwide

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 1,979,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,450 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here