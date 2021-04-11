A flashing sign near the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn urges motorists to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands on March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Reporting COVID-19 vaccine side effects makes a difference: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking vaccine side effects through a mobile app. V-safe is a tool that can be accessed using a smartphone and allows users to track their health after getting the vaccine and communicate any side effects to the CDC. Anyone who has been vaccinated within the last six weeks can participate, according to CDC.

NY COVID vaccine shortage

A shortage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will impact New York’s vaccination efforts next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Friday. The state is expected to receive 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots in its Week 18 allotment — a drop of 88% compared to the previous week, according to the governor.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 1,934,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,086 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here