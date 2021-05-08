A business sign informing customers they must wear a face covering to enter the store. (Credit: Darren McQuade/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC still storing COVID victims in refrigerated trucks

New York City is still using refrigerated trucks to store bodies of COVID victims, more than a year after they were first set up as temporary morgues as deaths surged at at the height of the pandemic.

Pfizer officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they’re applying for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Critics question whether unemployment benefits stop some from returning to work

From manufacturing to restaurants, employers are scrambling for workers. A range of factors, including parents still at home caring for children, coronavirus-related retirements and generous unemployment checks, are blamed for the labor shortages. The moderate pace of hiring could last at least until September when the enhanced unemployment benefits run out.

Pandemic puppies being returned at an alarming rate, shelter says

Pandemic puppy adoptions were through the roof, but now the exact opposite is happening. Animal rescues are seeing record numbers of dogs being returned.

NYC indoor dining, salon capacity expands to 75%

As of Friday, New York City restaurants can expand indoor dining capacity to 75%, bringing city restaurants in line with the rest of the state.

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care businesses can also expand to 75% capacity.

The updates came ahead of May 19, when New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,050,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,211 fatalities, according to data from the state.

