Justin Lemus, 15, poses with his vaccination sticker after getting his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile parked at the De La Salle School in Freeport, New York on May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC reports 1 COVID death

One death in Staten Island was the only COVID-related fatality reported with the five boroughs on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The state also reported its lowest daily positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY venues can return to 100% capacity

All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo. Read more here for the full details.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,083,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,665 fatalities, according to data from the state.

