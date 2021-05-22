Julian Boyce, 14, receives his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, from nurse Kenia Georges, center, as his mother Satrina Boyce looks on, in New York, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

COVID vaccine latest in NY

Total doses administered – 18,280,021

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 109,615

Total doses administered over past seven days – 829,697

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.6%

Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Test results reported Saturday – 167,918

Total positive – 1,347

One-day percent positive – 0.80%

Seven-day average percent positive – 0.95%

Patient hospitalization – 1,361

Number of COVID patients in ICU – 326

Number of ICU patients with intubation – 198

New COVID fatalities – 24

Total deaths – 42,582

Is it COVID or seasonal allergies?

We’re in the midst of a tricky season. Allergies that should be winding down are lingering. And while another threat, COVID-19, makes a slow exit, crossover symptoms are causing confusion this spring.

Will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

More than 60% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now, many are wondering if they’ll need to roll up their sleeves for a booster shot.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY stadiums, arenas fully vaccinated seating

For the first time since 2019, fans can sit side-by-side in Yankee Stadium as vaccinated seating sections open up Friday at full capacity with no social distancing between seats.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,077,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,582 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here