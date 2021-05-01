NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks to address the spread of COVID-19. TSA requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

NYC indoor capacity limits to expand

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City can expand its indoor dining capacity to 75% beginning May 7. Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care businesses can also expand to 75% capacity the same day. New York City’s gyms and fitness centers will be able to expand to 50% capacity the week after, beginning May 15.

US to restrict travel from India over COVID

The United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,032,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,992 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here