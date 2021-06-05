NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NYS drops mask requirement at schools

In a letter to the CDC on Friday, state officials said they’d issue a new policy that would not require students or staff to wear masks at schools unless the CDC specifically recommends otherwise by Monday. However, New York City officials said their mask policy won’t change.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,087,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,760 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here