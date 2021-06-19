Tributes to lost loved ones adorn a fence outside Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, where victims of COVID-19 are buried, on May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NY to shift vaccine push to least vaccinated communities

New York plans to downscale its mass vaccination sites to focus on communities where the fewest New Yorkers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this week that she expects the delta variant to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States later this year. The delta variant, first detected in India, has already become dominant in Britain.

NYC sports, music venues welcome fans back at full capacity

New York’s sports comeback started Friday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The stadium opened at 100% capacity — with no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed — for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, the Foo Fighters will play to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden; the first concert at the iconic venue for the first time in over a year.

Come Monday, Citi Field will host a Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves with the ballpark open at full capacity.

NY lifts most COVID restrictions after hitting 70% vaccination benchmark

It was the moment many New Yorkers had been waiting for: Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced the end of most COVID-19 restrictions “effective immediately” on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the state hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine shot in the arms of 70% of adult New Yorkers.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,093,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,905 fatalities, according to data from the state.

