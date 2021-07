Patrons wait as security personnel check for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery on June 24, 2021, in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY COVID vaccine latest

72.4% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 65.6% were fully vaccinated, per the CDC

43,330 doses were administered over past 24 hours

21,287,701 doses have been administered to date

Update: New COVID cases, deaths in New York

Statewide COVID hospitalizations were 340

Of the 79,184 tests reported Friday, 410 were positive

One-day percent of positive cases was 0.52%

Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported

Statewide death toll rose to 42,980

Why unvaccinated people still have to wear a mask in New York

The State of Emergency in New York may have ended but the state Department of Health remains cautious about the spread of COVID-19.

The same day the State of Emergency expired, DOH readopted some emergency regulations that would allow the agency and local health departments to react quickly should another spike in COVID cases happen, such as its “Surge and Flex” strategy and requiring masks in public for unvaccinated people.

CDC eyes delta variant threat while greenlighting July Fourth gatherings

While the White House acknowledges it won’t meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by the Fourth of July, federal health officials say fireworks and parties can still go forward this year.

But the virus is making a comeback, driven by the more transmissible delta variant, which Walensky said she expects to soon surpass the alpha variant as the dominant strain in the nation. CDC data shows hospitalizations and deaths are now trending up.

There’s more to the worker shortage than pandemic unemployment, experts say

The workforce shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in the economy, and changes in the workforce demographics, experts say.

Free health insurance included in stimulus benefits for unemployment recipients

Along with $1,400 stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments, the American Rescue Plan has another important benefit available to people who qualified for unemployment assistance this year: free health care.

NY sees signs of COVID upticks after weeks of decreases

New York is seeing signs that more people are testing positive for COVID-19, a contrast from weeks of declining rates of new positive tests. Exactly why is unclear, but the numbers are rising even as less testing is occurring.

Essential workers monument to change location, remain in Battery Park City

A monument honoring essential workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic will change locations after residents in Battery Park City were unhappy with where it was originally going to be built.

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

Workers enjoy the upper hand as companies scramble to hire

With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling the same urgency to take jobs.

NYC homecoming concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson among performers

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will perform New York City’s massive homecoming concert, planned to celebrate the city’s post-COVID reopening.

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery’s flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that’s not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it’s not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S.

If City Winery tried doing such a thing at its places in Atlanta and Nashville, “we would have no business, because so many people are basically against it,” said CEO Michael Dorf.

Is fear of needles keeping you from COVID vaccine?

An average healthy person will get at least 165 needle sticks over a lifetime, based on routine vaccinations and tests, according to Harvard Health. But could the fear of needles keep you from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has claimed more than 603,000 lives in the United States?

NYC expands at-home COVID vaccination program to all eligible residents

New York City residents ages 12 and older can now sign up for appointments to get vaccinated in the comfort of their home at no cost.

NY ends alcohol to-go and delivery

New York restaurants and bars will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol through takeout or delivery orders, the State Liquor Authority announced.

NY COVID State of Emergency ends

New York’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, issued more than 15 months ago when the virus first overwhelmed the state, came to an end in late June.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 2,098,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,980 fatalities, according to data from the state.

