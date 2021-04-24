Renee Dunn, 84, gets the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC resumes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations

New York City began using the J&J COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday following a decision by federal health experts to lift a temporary pause on the shots, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is back and New York City will immediately resume our innovative mobile, pop-up, and homebound vaccination programs with this shot,” de Blasio said in a statement. “I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. We know firsthand that the vaccine is safe and effective, and now it’s easier than ever to get your shot. I encourage all New Yorkers to join the millions of your friends, family and neighbors who’ve been vaccinated. You can lead our city’s comeback.”

New York lifts pause on J&J COVID vaccine

New York resumed the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites “effective immediately” on Saturday, one day after federal experts lifted a temporary pause while it investigated cases of rare but potentially deadly blood clotting.

All NYC-run vaccine sites now take walk-ins

As of Friday, anyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 shot at a vaccination site run by the City of New York can simply walk right in and roll up their sleeve.

U.S. lifts temporary pause on Johnson & Johnson shots

U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation by an expert panel. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the serious but small risk of blood clots.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 2,007,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,723 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here