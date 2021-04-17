NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

COVID death toll tops staggering 3 million worldwide

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

How the pandemic has changed the way we talk and live

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world. For the past 13 months, much of what we do is framed by it. How we talk. What we talk about. And how we act.

Will you need a COVID vaccine every year? Researchers look at the data

About a half-million people per week are getting coronavirus vaccinations in New York City, meeting the goal set by the de Blasio administration months ago. The state — and New Jersey — are similarly meeting vaccination goals, as vaccine supply appears to begin matching demand. However, even as that’s happening, the prospect of a yearly vaccination against the virus is increasing.

Will your kids need to be vaccinated?

With nearly a quarter of Americans now fully vaccinated, many are wondering: Will kids need the vaccine, too? The answer is undoubtedly yes, said Donna Hallas, the director of the pediatric nurse practitioner program at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,970,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,390 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here