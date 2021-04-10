A retail location for rent in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY COVID vaccine shortage

A shortage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will impact New York’s vaccination efforts next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Friday. The state is expected to receive 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots in its Week 18 allotment — a drop of 88% compared to the previous week, according to the governor.

When will NYC’s restaurant, bar curfew be lifted?

New York City’s 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants was extended to May 6. Unlike gyms and movie theatres, which require visitors to wear masks, indoor dining is mostly a mask-less activity and health officials say a potentially more perilous one as the night unfolds and inhibitions are lowered by alcohol consumption.

New social distancing guidance for schools

New guidance from the New York State Department of Health recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve use of vaccine in children

Pfizer and BioNTech requested Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use approval to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

New ‘double mutant’ COVID strain has potential to cause chaos

The so-called “double mutant” strain of the coronavirus has been detected in the United States and the big concern is that it is more infectious and problematic than any variant out there.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,927,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,028 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here