NY COVID latest: Monday, May 31, 2021

Lunch hour customers are seen in an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY indoor dining curfew lifted

Starting Monday, New York bars and restaurants can let customers dining and drinking indoors to stay past midnight.

The end of the midnight curfew for indoor dining comes two weeks after a similar curfew was lifted for outdoor dining in New York.

Additionally, the curfew is being lifted Monday for all catered events in New York.

NYC to give vaccine at beaches, parks over Memorial Day weekend

People at several New York City beaches and summer hot spots will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the Memorial Day weekend.

Mobile vaccine buses will be on site at these locations over the holiday weekend:

Coney Island

Brighton Beach

Rockaways

Orchard Beach

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Central Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Prospect Park

Governors Island and more

Movie theater chains lift mask mandate

Masks are no longer required for people who are vaccinated at the three main movie theater chains in the United States. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

Two-thirds of NY adults have taken one vaccine dose: CDC

The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY venues can return to 100% capacity

All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo. Read more here for the full details.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,084,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,696 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here