NY COVID latest: Monday, May 3, 2021

FILE – In this Monday June 29, 2020, file photo, Imani Williams sanitizes tables at Junior’s Restaurant, in New York. Gov. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, that he was erasing the handful of remaining “orange zones” in the state where tougher pandemic restrictions had been in place because of the fast spread of COVID-19. Eliminating the zones will allow restaurants that had been within them to again offer indoor dining, albeit at half capacity. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC city workers return to the office

Tens of thousands of New York City municipal workers are expected to report to the office Monday for the first time since the city shut down due to COVID-19 over a year ago.

Public workers from across the five boroughs united outside City Hall on Saturday saying they’re scared to return to work and want a work-from-home extension.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,039,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,051 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here