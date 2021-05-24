NY COVID latest: Monday, May 24, 2021

Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey on April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million — The “Vax & Scratch” program begins Monday.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,078,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,594 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here