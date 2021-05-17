NY outdoor dining curfew ends as subway returns to full service

New Yorkers will see more signs of a return to pre-pandemic life on Monday as full subway service is restored and a curfew on outdoor dining at bars and restaurants is lifted.

Children should wear masks in schools: CDC

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools “should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”

Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick. Click here for a full list of freebies to take advantage of.

Can I still spread COVID if I’m vaccinated?

At the start of the vaccination drive in the United States, it was altogether unknown whether the COVID-19 vaccines would prevent transmission of the virus. But recently, thanks to a series of studies, we’re getting greater clarity about the potential for fully vaccinated people to spread the vaccine.

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix to drop mask mandate

Following the CDC’s relaxed guidance on wearing masks, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mandates to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Others like Walmart and Costco have dropped their requirements. Click here to see a full list of updated store policies.

NY not easing mask rules yet, despite CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, saying they can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and indoors in most settings.

However, New Yorkers should still plan to mask up for now. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s health officials will first review the recommendations.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,069,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,473 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here