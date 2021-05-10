NY COVID latest: Monday, May 10, 2021

FILE – In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference, at the Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The state recorded 43,000 new cases in the week that ended Saturday, April 17, 2021. That’s the lowest number in a seven-day period since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY social and gathering limits increase

Starting Monday, May 10, the outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On May 19, the indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people, while the outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will be removed.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,056,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,279 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here