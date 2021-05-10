NY COVID latest: Monday, May 10, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NY social and gathering limits increase
Starting Monday, May 10, the outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
On May 19, the indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people, while the outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will be removed.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there were 2,056,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,279 fatalities, according to data from the state.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here