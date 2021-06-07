NY COVID latest: Monday, June 7, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Mayor de Blasio gives NYC COVID-19 update

Safe Summer NYC

Keeping NYC safe

Double Cure Violence and expand youth employment

Deploy more officers to the 100 blocks with the most shootings

Expand ShotSpotter

Continue to support full in-person reopening of the courts

Gun arrests up by 28% year-to-date

Strengthen support for state parolees

State should provide: Transitional jobs, transitional housing, access to health care, access to mental and behavioral health services

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses administered: 8,520,047

This week’s vaccine incentives: 10 people will win six packs of 30-day unlimited MetroCards

NYC homecoming

NYC plans massive concert at Central park to celebrate reopening

Happening in August

Working with Clive Davis

“Get ready for an unforgettable week, a once-in-a-lifetime concert,” the mayor said.

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 59 (8% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 0.46

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 204

7-day rolling average: 0.71%

NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit NYC

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Harlem Sunday afternoon.

NY lawmakers aim to increase penalties for fake COVID vaccine cards

Assembly lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a felony to forge or possess fake immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine cards.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,088,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,789 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here