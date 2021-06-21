NY COVID latest: Monday, June 21, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: A view of Grand Central Terminal during rush hour on March 12, 2020 in New York City. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in the United States, many professional events have been canceled and some businesses are starting to have their employees work from home. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

1st Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID, barred entry to Japan

A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for COVID-19 and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.

15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle Tribeca Festival premiere

Fifteen months after shuttering for the pandemic, New York’s Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors Saturday for the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary for a full-capacity, fully-vaccinated audience.

NY to shift vaccine push to least vaccinated communities

New York plans to downscale its mass vaccination sites to focus on communities where the fewest New Yorkers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this week that she expects the delta variant to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States later this year. The delta variant, first detected in India, has already become dominant in Britain.

NYC sports venues, museums and more welcome fans back

New York’s sports comeback continues Monday as Queens’ Citi Field welcomes fans back at 100% capacity — with no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed — for the first time since the pandemic began.

Also on Monday, New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum returns to a seven-day-a-week schedule.

On Sunday, the Foo Fighters played to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden; the first concert at the iconic venue for the first time in over a year.

NY lifts most COVID restrictions after hitting 70% vaccination benchmark

It was the moment many New Yorkers had been waiting for: Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced the end of most COVID-19 restrictions “effective immediately” last Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the state hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine shot in the arms of 70% of adult New Yorkers.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,094,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,918 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here