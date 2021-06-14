NY COVID latest: Monday, June 14, 2021

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02 : Cashiers wearing protective masks work in a grocery store in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 2, 2020 in New York City. New York City is in its second week of lock down due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

More vaccines, more fans at Citi Field

The Mets significantly increased capacity at Citi Field to nearly 34,000 seats, or nearly 80% of full capacity. About 90% of the available seats at Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres are reserved for fully vaccinated fans.

New York is on the verge of eliminating the pandemic restrictions. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced any remaining restrictions will be lifted once 70% of all adult New Yorkers have received their first dose.

Pop-up vaccine sites at city libraries

The New York Public Library has teamed with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups. See the full list of locations and dates below.

Bronx: Bronx Library Center: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allerton Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Harlem Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seward Park Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Stapleton Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Dorp Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday there were 2,091,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,864 fatalities, according to data from the state.

