NY COVID latest: Monday, April 26, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes off his face mask before a news conference in New York on Monday, April 19, 2021. Cuomo is allowing more people to go inside museums, movie theaters and indoor big sports arenas as the latest data suggests the state’s massive vaccination campaign is curbing COVID-19 infection levels. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool via AP)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Over 50k students return to NYC classrooms

From preschool to high school, 51,000 more New York City public school students are going back into the classroom starting Monday.

Around 378,000 students will attend school in person, according to the latest from the Department of Education, but that’s still less than 40% of the city’s close to 1 million student population. The rest are still choosing to learning online from home.

COVID restrictions loosen for NY museums, zoos, movie theaters

Beginning Monday, museums and zoos in New York can increase their capacity to 50%, while movie theaters can increase to 33%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in April.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 2,015,664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,808 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here