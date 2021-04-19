NY COVID latest: Monday, April 19, 2021

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen, in New York. New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at one-quarter capacity by Valentine’s Day and big weddings can return statewide in March if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Curfew easing for NYC bars, restaurants

Starting Monday, New York City bars and restaurants will be able to stay open an extra hour, until midnight. Eateries had pleaded for the 11 p.m. curfew to be lifted, saying the COVID-19 restrictions were hurting business.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 1,984,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,485 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here