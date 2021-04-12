NY COVID latest: Monday, April 12, 2021

FILE – In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target says it will spend a a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity. As part of its program, the Minneapolis-based discounter will add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses across all types of merchandising areas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC schools shift to new COVID-19 policy

New York City’s new four-case rule for public schools goes into effect Monday. The new rule replaces the “two-case” rule. Schools will now only close if there are four or more cases in different classrooms of a school, within seven days, that can be traced to exposure inside the school

NY Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine shortage

Starting this week, New York’s supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is down 88%, forcing the Javits Center to scale back its round the clock appointments for the vaccine.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 1,941,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,139 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

