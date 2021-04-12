NY COVID latest: Monday, April 12, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NYC schools shift to new COVID-19 policy
New York City’s new four-case rule for public schools goes into effect Monday. The new rule replaces the “two-case” rule. Schools will now only close if there are four or more cases in different classrooms of a school, within seven days, that can be traced to exposure inside the school
NY Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine shortage
Starting this week, New York’s supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is down 88%, forcing the Javits Center to scale back its round the clock appointments for the vaccine.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there were 1,941,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,139 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here