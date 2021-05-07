NY COVID latest: Friday, May 7, 2021

A man walks on Pier 45 in Hudson River Park in Manhattan on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC indoor dining, salons capacity expands to 75% Friday

Starting Friday, New York City restaurants can expand indoor dining capacity to 75%, bringing city restaurants in line with the rest of the state.

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care businesses can also expand to 75% capacity Friday.

The updates come Ahead of May 19, when New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,048,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,185 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here