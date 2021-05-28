NY COVID latest: Friday, May 28, 2021

Customers place their orders at socially distant stations at Katz’s Delicatessen, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Vaccinations in NY

As of Thursday, a total of 18,715,969 vaccine doses had been given in New York, with 8,935,406 New Yorkers now fully vaccinated.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million — The “Vax & Scratch” program begins Monday.

NY venues can return to 100% capacity

All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo. Read more here for the full details.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,082,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,653 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here