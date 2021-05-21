NY COVID latest: Friday, May 21, 2021

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen, in New York. New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at one-quarter capacity by Valentine’s Day and big weddings can return statewide in March if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY stadiums, arenas fully vaccinated seating

For the first time since 2019, fans can sit side-by-side in Yankee Stadium as vaccinated seating sections open up Friday at full capacity with no social distancing between seats.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,074,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,542 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here