NY COVID latest: Friday, May 14, 2021

FILE — In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a woman asks for help in signing up for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine site, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York. New York City hopes to begin offering COVID-19 inoculations to tourists by stationing vaccination vans in Times Square and other visitor-heavy spots, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, May 6. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,063,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,389 fatalities, according to data from the state.

