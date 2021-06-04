NY COVID latest: Friday, June 4, 2021

A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

NYC to deploy mobile pop-up vaccine sites at schools for students

As New York City continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to open up vaccine sites at schools to get more young teens inoculated.

The program starts Friday, June 4, at four Bronx schools, with more schools added starting Monday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,086,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,745 fatalities, according to data from the state.

