NY COVID latest: Friday, June 11, 2021

Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly “Monday Night Hang” gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. “Most of us live alone. and we need community. During the pandemic, we started hanging out in the park (Central Park) once a week. Once bars and restaurants reopened, we started coming back to Tiki Bar afterward. Under the latest regulations, vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations Wednesday. Restaurants, shops, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full occupancy if all patrons are inoculated. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Empire State Building vaccine site

This weekend you could get the COVID-19 shot high above New York in one of the city’s most iconic skyscrapers.

A new vaccination site at the Empire State Building’s observatory opens Friday and runs until Sunday.

Another new vaccine site opens Friday at the College of Staten Island, running until June 17.

Pop-up vaccine sites at city libraries

The New York Public Library has teamed with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups. See the full list of locations and dates below.

Bronx: Bronx Library Center: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allerton Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Harlem Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seward Park Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Stapleton Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Dorp Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,090,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,833 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here