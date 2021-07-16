NY COVID latest: Friday, July 16, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

New York takes conservative approach counting COVID deaths

The federal government’s count of those who died of COVID-19 in New York has 11,000 more victims than the tally publicized by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has stuck with a far more conservative approach to counting virus-related deaths.

NYC COVID hospitalizations likely to grow as delta variant rapidly spreads

The delta variant is fueling new COVID-19 cases in New York City, and health officials are urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi told the PIX11 Morning News’ Betty Nguyen on Tuesday he’s very concerned about the delta variant.

NYC not dropping mask mandate for students despite CDC guidance

New York City students will still have to wear masks in schools next fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, bucking CDC guidance issued last week.

Will a COVID vaccine booster shot be needed? Fauci says it’s too soon to tell

The government’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months, but it is too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

NY sees continued uptick in COVID positivity rate as delta concerns grow

After weeks of declining COVID-19 data in New York, the Empire State is seeing an uptick in positivity rate.

The seven-day statwide positivity rate on Friday was 0.79% — up from 0.63% a week ago. On June 15, when the state hit its 70% vaccination rate and dropped most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the seven-day positivity rate was 0.40%.

Javits Center vaccination site closes

There is an electronic billboard outside the Javits Center that flashes two messages: “proud to have been your vaccination center” and “646,000+ vaccines administered.” But it is the sign on the entrance doors that says it all: The Javits Center vaccination site is now closed.

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday.

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

99 percent of US COVID deaths are unvaccinated people: Fauci

America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

NY chief judge, family got preferential COVID-19 testing at home, official says

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 testing from the state at her private Long Island residence last summer after a member of the family tested positive, a state court official said.

Why unvaccinated people still have to wear a mask in New York

The State of Emergency in New York may have ended but the state Department of Health remains cautious about the spread of COVID-19.

The same day the State of Emergency expired, DOH readopted some emergency regulations that would allow the agency and local health departments to react quickly should another spike in COVID cases happen, such as its “Surge and Flex” strategy and requiring masks in public for unvaccinated people.

There’s more to the worker shortage than pandemic unemployment, experts say

The workforce shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in the economy, and changes in the workforce demographics, experts say.

Free health insurance included in stimulus benefits for unemployment recipients

Along with $1,400 stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments, the American Rescue Plan has another important benefit available to people who qualified for unemployment assistance this year: free health care.

Essential workers monument to change location, remain in Battery Park City

A monument honoring essential workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic will change locations after residents in Battery Park City were unhappy with where it was originally going to be built.

Workers enjoy the upper hand as companies scramble to hire

With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling the same urgency to take jobs.

NYC homecoming concert: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson among performers

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will perform New York City’s massive homecoming concert, planned to celebrate the city’s post-COVID reopening.

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery’s flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that’s not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it’s not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S.

If City Winery tried doing such a thing at its places in Atlanta and Nashville, “we would have no business, because so many people are basically against it,” said CEO Michael Dorf.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,106,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 43,023 fatalities, according to data from the state.

