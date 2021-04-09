Students work on laptops during online lessons at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC schools: Opt-in deadline for in-person learning

Friday is the last day for parents to decide if they want their children to return to school for in-person learning for the remainder of this academic year.

This is the last opt-in period for children for the 2020-2021 school year.

Coney Island amusement parks reopen

After over a year closed, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park in Coney Island are set to reopen Friday morning and will be open on weekends through May.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole will be on the scene all morning on the PIX11 Morning News.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 1,918,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,970 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here