NY COVID latest: Friday, April 23, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NYC Museum of Natural History opens as vaccine site
Starting Friday, New Yorkers can get vaccinated under the famous big blue whale at Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier in April that the Upper West Side museum would welcome all city residents, prioritizing public housing residents and cultural workers, including museum staff.
Latest official numbers
As of Thursday, there were 2,002,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,678 fatalities, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here