NY COVID latest: Friday, April 23, 2021

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC Museum of Natural History opens as vaccine site

Starting Friday, New Yorkers can get vaccinated under the famous big blue whale at Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier in April that the Upper West Side museum would welcome all city residents, prioritizing public housing residents and cultural workers, including museum staff.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 2,002,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,678 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here