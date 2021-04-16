NY COVID latest: Friday, April 16, 2021

A man walks on Pier 45 in Hudson River Park in Manhattan on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 1,964,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,347 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here