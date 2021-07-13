Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on June 2, 2021. (Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The federal government’s count of those who died of COVID-19 in New York has 11,000 more victims than the tally publicized by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has stuck with a far more conservative approach to counting virus-related deaths.

The discrepancy in death counts has continued to widen this year, according to an Associated Press review.

New York state’s official death count was 43,018 on Tuesday. But the state has provided the federal government with data showing roughly 54,000 people have died with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor listed on their death certificate.

Experts say differing death tolls fuels public distrust in the nation’s pandemic response.