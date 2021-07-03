NY chief judge, family got preferential COVID-19 testing at home, official says

New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Jan. 9, 2019, in Albany, New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 testing from the state at her private Long Island residence last summer after a member of the family tested positive, a state court official said.

Reports of preferential testing for people connected to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration when testing was scarce are part of an ongoing impeachment investigation into the governor.

A spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration confirmed to the Times Union of Albany that DiFiore and family members were tested one time at her Southampton residence.