NY authorizes COVID booster shot for immunocompromised people

A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was made available to eligible New Yorkers on Monday.

The New York State Department of Health officially authorized a booster shot for immunocompromised individuals following updated recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.

Eligible individuals can receive their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after a two-dose series is completed.

The CDC recommends a third vaccine for the following individuals:

Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes sever immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

According to the FDA, this is an “especially vulnerable” population and the recommendation applies to millions of Americans. New Yorkers are urged to contact their health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate.