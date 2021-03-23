NY Assembly speaker positive for COVID between vaccine doses

Coronavirus

by: , Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie listens during a joint legislative budget hearing

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie listens during a joint legislative budget hearing in Albany, New York on Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File )

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to a statement.

The Bronx Democrat, who was approaching the date of his second vaccine dose, said he had mild symptoms.

After feeling under the weather, I was tested for COVID-19 and received a positive result this morning. I am currently experiencing only extremely mild symptoms. I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery.

I received the first of two COVID vaccine doses on Saturday, March 6. With the upcoming New York State budget deadline, I plan on remaining in the Capital Region and working from my Albany residence.

This is a reminder to everyone that we must continue to be vigilant. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and get tested if you are feeling any symptoms.

Carl E. Heastie
Assembly Speaker 

It wasn’t immediately clear which vaccine Heastie had received.

Studies have shown that a single shot of the Pfizer vaccine is 52% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. The Moderna vaccine is thought to be 80.2% effective after a single dose, according to a document the vaccine manufacturer submitted to the FDA.

It takes about two weeks after the second shot of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for them to be fully effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

